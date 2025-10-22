BNB Travel and Tours launches new year desert safari dune buggy packages in Dubai

From the moment the journey begins, guests receive a seamless experience. A 4x4 transfer collects visitors from their location in Dubai and transports them into the desert. Upon arrival, the adventure starts with dune buggy Dubai, where guests can choose between 2-seater dune buggies, 4-seater dune buggies, self drive dune buggy rides, and quad bike rentals. Each option caters to different preferences, whether someone wants to drive solo, share the ride with friends or family, or experience the dunes on a quad bike.