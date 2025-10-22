BNB Travel and Tours launches new year desert safari dune buggy packages in Dubai

Initiative blends adventure with cultural celebration
BNB Travel and Tours has launched New Year desert safari dune buggy packages in Dubai, offering an exciting way to welcome 2026 in the Arabian desert. These carefully curated experiences combine high-adrenaline dune buggy rides with a traditional desert camp setting, complete with live BBQ and cultural entertainment, making it one of the most distinctive celebrations of the season.
The experience takes place in Al Badayer Desert, Dubai, an iconic location known for its golden dunes and breathtaking sunset views. Instead of crowded urban venues, guests can embrace the open desert, where thrill and tradition come together. As interest in desert activities continues to rise among residents and international visitors, BNB Travel and Tours is introducing packages designed to offer both excitement and authentic cultural elements.
From the moment the journey begins, guests receive a seamless experience. A 4x4 transfer collects visitors from their location in Dubai and transports them into the desert. Upon arrival, the adventure starts with dune buggy Dubai, where guests can choose between 2-seater dune buggies, 4-seater dune buggies, self drive dune buggy rides, and quad bike rentals. Each option caters to different preferences, whether someone wants to drive solo, share the ride with friends or family, or experience the dunes on a quad bike.
Every ride is guided by professionals who provide safety briefings, operational guidance, and assistance throughout the journey. The Al Badayer dunes offer varied terrain that keeps the experience dynamic and exhilarating. Whether it is a first-time rider or a returning visitor, carving through the rolling desert landscape delivers an unparalleled rush.
After the dune buggy and quad bike sessions, guests are welcomed into a traditional Bedouin-inspired desert camp. The setting is designed to allow relaxation after the adventure, with Arabic coffee, dates, and light refreshments offered upon arrival. As evening approaches, the atmosphere shifts toward celebration. A live BBQ station prepares freshly grilled meats, vegetarian dishes, and regional desserts.
Entertainment forms a core part of the New Year programme. Guests can enjoy belly dancing, fire shows, Tanoura performances, and live music, creating a vibrant evening under the open sky. As midnight approaches on New Year’s Eve, the camp becomes a gathering point for celebration, surrounded by the natural beauty of the desert. The combination of live entertainment and cultural elements adds depth to the experience, blending modern festivities with traditional heritage.
The CEO of BNB Travel and Tours shared his vision for the launch: “We wanted to create something that combines the raw excitement of dune buggy rides with the rich cultural charm of the desert. New Year’s Eve is a time when people want a celebration they’ll remember, and this experience brings together everything including adventure, food, music, and tradition in a way that reflects the spirit of Dubai.”
The company has prioritised safety and guest comfort across every stage. All dune buggies and quad bikes are regularly inspected and maintained to meet high safety standards. Each dune buggy Dubai ride is supervised by trained guides who ensure proper handling and adherence to safety procedures. Camp facilities have also been upgraded with improved infrastructure to manage holiday crowds efficiently while maintaining a relaxed environment.
With Dubai attracting travellers from around the world, the timing of this launch aligns with increased interest in outdoor activities. Desert safari experiences continue to rank among the most popular attractions in the region, and the addition of specialised New Year packages provides a fresh alternative to conventional celebrations. These offerings cater to solo adventurers, couples, families, and corporate groups, with optional VIP seating, private dune buggy sessions, and group bookings available.
BNB Travel and Tours has made booking accessible through its 24/7 multilingual support and its office at Al Badayer Desert, Dubai. The company aims to provide convenience for both local residents and international visitors planning holiday activities. With the New Year approaching, demand for safari and dune buggy experiences is rising, and available slots are quickly being reserved.
For more information, contact on WhatsApp +971 56 169 7884 or visit their official website.
