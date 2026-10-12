How last-minute change leads to a dream proposal in the skies of Dubai

That summer, Paige returned to the UK and they spent time together. When she went back to Dubai in August, she invited Ryan to visit in October. His first trip to the city became the point at which he recognised how serious his feelings were. “That was a weird experience, like flying halfway around the world for a girl you aren’t really in a relationship with,” he says. “I’ve never done that, so I guess that was a moment that is quite serious, I guess.”