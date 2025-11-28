From Carpets to Iconic Spaces: How ZUMA earned global recognition

Mallika felt the same momentum, though it arrived with a twist. She recalls designers with decades of experience suddenly imitating ZUMA’s work. “People who have been in the business far longer than we have were now copying our designs,” she says. Some even came to the showroom pretending to be clients, taking photos and reposting ZUMA’s catalogues with their own logos. “At first, it bothered us,” she says. “But then we realised: if others are trying to replicate what we’re doing, then clearly something about our design language is resonating.” For her, it was a moment of validation.