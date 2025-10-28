UAE-born Zuma weaves bespoke luxury carpets for royals and beyond

Beyond borders

Set up in 2020, the UAE-grown brand has spread its wings across the GCC and beyond. Having found loyal clients within royal establishments, high-end residences, and luxury hotels across the GCC, ZUMA today is synonymous with luxury and a benchmark of fine quality and excellence.

In addition to residences and commercial properties, ZUMA has also provided bespoke carpeting solutions to elite institutions such as the Museum of the Future.

With an expanding footprint, ZUMA has gone beyond the borders of GCC and caters to bespoke design houses in London, New York, India, Egypt, Nairobi, Nigeria, Cyprus, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Norway and Seychelles.

As one of the largest stockists of luxury hand-tufted carpets and rugs in the GCC, ZUMA has collaborated with more than 500 interior designers and contractors in the region. What makes the company super specialist in its field is its design philosophy defined by the founders’ personalities; blending creativity and technical expertise, Zubin and Mallika lead a talented team of textile and product designers at their headquarters in Dubai Production City where all their designs are conceptualised.