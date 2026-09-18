From Boardroom to Café: The new work wardrobe redefining office style in UAE

The office wardrobe once anticipated a fairly predictable day. A typical work day would entail a morning commute, eight hours at a desk and perhaps dinner afterwards. Work now moves between corporate headquarters, co-working spaces, cafés, client meetings and video calls, sometimes within the same week. Gallup’s continuing workplace research finds that hybrid employees average 2.6 days in the office, with attendance concentrated between Tuesday and Thursday. Clothes designed for five identical working days make less sense under that pattern. A smaller group of adaptable pieces can meet the varied demands of the modern schedule.