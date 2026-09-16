The new cybersecurity playbook

“Cybersecurity has moved beyond the IT department. When an attack can stop operations, disrupt revenue and damage customer trust, cyber risk becomes business risk and a boardroom responsibility,” says Keyur Shah, Associate Field CISO, Sophos.

The challenge is compounded by attackers who increasingly use AI and operate across identity, email, endpoint, network and cloud. Shah argues that defending these layers independently is no longer enough.

Connected defence

“The new playbook is ‘connected defense’: prevention, detection, threat intelligence and response working as one system,” says Shah. For CISOs, he adds, resilience is measured not by the number of tools deployed, but “by how quickly we can see, decide, contain and recover — and how prepared we are before the attack happens.”

That shift also changes boardroom conversations around investment and accountability.