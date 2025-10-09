viggoVet reaches over 200 veterinary professionals in GCC within first four months after launch

The company presents its platform as a clinic-focused alternative to legacy systems
viggoVet, a veterinary practice management platform built by veterinarians for veterinarians, has been adopted by over 200 veterinary professionals across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the first four months since its launch.
The company presents its platform as a clinic-focused alternative to legacy systems. Early user feedback has highlighted aspects such as ease of use, faster onboarding, and support for reducing administrative burden among veterinary staff.
In the GCC, several veterinary clinics using viggoVet have noted changes in staff experience. Feedback suggests that routine tasks are more streamlined compared with older systems. Some users reported that, within weeks of adoption, administrative workloads decreased and staff satisfaction improved.
The global veterinary software market was valued at USD 1.435 billion in 2024 and is projected to nearly double to USD 3.0156 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of about 13.2% from 2025 through 2030.
The market includes a range of established software products, many of which were developed by engineers or technologists without direct veterinary backgrounds. These systems have been described by veterinary professionals as requiring adjustments to clinical workflows to fit software design. viggoVet states that its approach differs by incorporating veterinary workflow considerations into its design, drawing on both healthcare engineering expertise and veterinary input. According to early users, the system can be learned within hours, while competing solutions may require extended training periods.
Founder Michael Gerges, a veterinarian himself, stated: “The vet clinic day shouldn’t be reshaped around software; software must follow the rhythm of clinic life. We designed viggoVet so veterinary teams spend less time wrestling with tools, tab, or consumer AI and more time focused on patient care.”
Michael added: “Seeing real veterinary professionals tell us that viggoVet feels more intuitive, something they can pick up fast rather than dread learning is exactly what this work was about.”
viggoVet includes features such as medical record management, online appointment booking, invoice generation, expense management, staff tablets, inventory tracking, enterprise reporting, and business intelligence tools designed for veterinary clinics. The platform is built to comply with data protection and privacy requirements and is used across different models of practice, including small animal practices, emergency, specialty, equine, production (livestock), and mobile veterinary services.
In the GCC, the broader animal health market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.45% through 2030. The platform’s early adoption in the region indicates that practitioners are seeking systems aimed at reducing operational burdens, particularly in relation to software training and workflow adaptation.
viggoVet has outlined plans for further expansion across GCC, EU, the UK, & the USA, including increased user support, local partnerships, and updates to its features based on practitioner feedback. The company has stated it intends to retain its veterinary-focused design approach as its user base grows.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox