Dubai make-up artist Nehaa Shah redefines bridal beauty with soft-glam elegance

She encourages a flexible approach to the references. A look photographed on another woman needs to be considered in relation to the bride’s own face, and the trial allows that interpretation to happen with her involvement. Her response to the mirror becomes an important part of the process. “The right bridal look is the one where she looks in the mirror and feels comfortable, confident and still like herself,” Shah says. “If she keeps looking at herself and smiling instead of wondering whether the make-up is ‘too much,’ we’ve usually found it.”