Fly to Kerala on a plate, and maybe for real!

Kovalam Restaurant brings Kerala’s culture, cuisine and a chance to win a trip to Kerala
This September, Kovalam Restaurant invites you on a journey through Kerala’s rich cultural and culinary heritage with the second edition of its much-anticipated Kerala Food Festival, from September 10 to 30 at the President Hotel in Al Karama.
Moving beyond seasonal celebrations, back by popular demand, the festival is a tribute to God’s Own Country as a living, breathing cultural tapestry — where food, performance, and storytelling intertwine. Known for its lush backwaters, intricate temple arts, vibrant festivals, and centuries-old coastal cuisine, Kerala is a state where tradition runs deep and every dish tells a story. Kovalam restaurant brings that spirit of the Kovalam beach, kerala to life in the heart of Dubai, in Al karama through an immersive dining experience unlike any other.
The festival menu showcases the region’s layered flavors and coastal identity — from the earthy simplicity of kappayum meen vattichathum to the smoky depth of mutton chuttaracha, every plate is rooted in memory and elevated through craft, that will instantly transport you to kerala.
Alongside these Kerala classics, diners can experience theatrical presentations that celebrate Kerala’s flair for drama and detail. Returning favorites like the Vellam Boat, the last year’s showstopper is back: a handcrafted boat brimming with Kerala’s culinary treasures, sailing straight to your table. But this year, Kovalam brings in more to the table! Expect,
Crab Chronicles – A theatrical presentation where the dish arrives cloaked in mystery and vanishes in a flash as the outer paper burns away, revealing the rich, spiced Kerala crab hidden within.
The Oonjal Platter – Served on a traditional swing, this grand feast swings to your table carrying eleven Kerala treasures — from tiger prawn skewers to Kanthari grilled chicken — a true celebration of coastal flavors and festive abundance.
And Pearls of Malabar Mandi — a grand Kerala-style seafood feast presented in a traditional bamboo basket. Inspired by the bounty of the Malabar coast, this signature dish harmonizes perfectly spiced seafood over fragrant rice, offering a luxurious celebration of the sea that captures the essence of coastal Kerala.
Adding to the sweet finale, Kovalam collaborates with Vocca Chocolate, creators of Dubai’s famed Big Daddy Chocolates, to present a limited-edition collection of Kerala-inspired desserts. Guests can indulge in chocolate creations that reinterpret traditional payasam with modern flair — from the nostalgic comfort of Classic Semiya to the tangy-sweet twist of Mango Pulissery. Another standout is the Filter Coffee Tiramisu, an Indo-Italian fusion layered with South Indian filter coffee and mascarpone, elegantly balancing heritage and innovation with every bite!
To complement the feast, Kovalam introduces a special menu of Kerala-inspired cocktails and mocktails. From the refreshing Curry Leaf & Cucumber Cordial and the tropical Betel Breeze, to the fiery Chettan’s Punch and the traditional Palm Wine (Toddy), every sip tells a story of Kerala’s coastal vibrancy. For non-alcoholic options, mocktails like Temple Run with mango and coconut, and the cooling Kokum Nura, ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Beyond the plate, the Kerala Food Festival is a multi-sensory celebration. The sounds of chenda drums, the fragrance of freshly ground spices, and the visual artistry of each dish come together to create a transportive experience. Every guest becomes part of this narrative — and one lucky diner will win a flight to Kerala, through a special lottery draw that connects Dubai to “God’s Own Country” in the most tangible way.
Chef Vinod, the creative mind behind Kovalam, shares:
“Kerala cuisine is a living tradition — it evolves, performs, and remembers. At this festival, we’re not just serving food; we’re sharing the emotion, energy, and artistry of a culture that celebrates every meal as a communal experience. Our aim is to bring Kerala to Dubai not just in taste, but in spirit.”
With a reputation for authenticity and storytelling through cuisine, Kovalam has established itself as one of Dubai’s most loved destinations for South Indian cuisine.
Details:
Festival dates: September 10 – 30, 2025
Venue Timings: 12pm to 3am
Instagram: @kovalam.restaurant
Location: Kovalam Restaurant, President Hotel, Near ADCB Metro Station, Al Karama
Reservations: +971 50 469 1510
