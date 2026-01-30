Spring Lumière at The Collective Dubai

A refined spring and Ramadan edit of effortless fashion at One&Only Royal Mirage
As Dubai steps into a season of fresh beginnings and elegant gatherings, The Collective Dubai unveils SPRING LUMIÈRE, a curated fashion edit celebrating the lightness of spring alongside the refined sensibility of the Ramadan season.
Taking place on January 30 and 31, 2026, in the ballroom of One&Only Royal Mirage, Spring Lumière is designed for the modern woman seeking versatile pieces that move effortlessly from daytime engagements to evening occasions — from spring lunches and celebrations to Ramadan iftars and intimate gatherings.
This edit captures the essence of the season: softness, renewal, and understated sophistication.
Spring Lumière brings together fluid silhouettes, breathable fabrics, artisanal textures, and gentle embellishments — reflecting a wardrobe suited to warmer days, elevated daywear, and graceful evenings.
Each collection has been thoughtfully selected for its craftsmanship, versatility, and timeless appeal, offering pieces designed to transition seamlessly across the spring social calendar as they do during the Ramadan calendar.
This season’s edit presents an exclusive mix of established names and contemporary voices, including:
• The Story Brand
• Seeaash
• Khanna Jewelers
• SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi
• Aseem Kapoor
• SherBache
• Khusboo Rathod
• Chokhi Chorri
• Clos
From refined prêt and modern occasionwear to statement jewelry and thoughtfully crafted pieces, the edit offers a balanced wardrobe for spring and the Ramadan season ahead.
Date: Friday and Saturday, January 30 to 31, 2026
Time: 10am – 8pm
Venue: Ballroom, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai
Valet parking available
Guests are invited to meet the designers, explore limited-edition collections, and discover fashion and gifting selections curated for both springtime moments and Ramadan occasions. Spring Lumière reflects The Collective Dubai’s signature approach — contemporary, refined, and effortlessly wearable — making it a must-visit edit for the season.
For more information, call 058 936 5239; email dxbthecollective@gmail.com
