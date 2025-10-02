Raw Mango presents a two-day exhibition at Good Earth Dubai

The presentation continues the design house’s ongoing dialogue with audiences in the Gulf
Raw Mango brings its latest collections to Good Earth Dubai for a special two-day showcase on October 3 & 4, 2025. Hosted by Mukta Shahdadpuri at Good Earth’s recently opened store, the presentation continues the design house’s ongoing dialogue with audiences in the Gulf, a region that has long embraced Indian textiles and contemporary design.
This exhibition reflects Raw Mango’s growing relationship with Dubai’s vibrant South Asian diaspora and its wider community of collectors, offering a natural setting for the brand’s exploration of tradition and modernity.
● Festive 2025 – Layers of ornamentation converge as Varanasi silk brocades are engineered for fine zardozi embroidery, uniting weaving (bunai) and handwork (kadhai) in vivid festive colours.
● Summer 2025 – Porous malkha cotton, sheer organza and bandhej on silk come alive in lime, coral, rani pink, red and green. Classic motifs appear through gota, mukaish and zardozi, creating occasion wear for warm months.
● Garland - Festive 2024 – This collection explores garlands through scale and form—floral torans, knotted malas, and motifs inspired by Mauryan sculpture—through embroidery on brocade and contrast appliqué in celebratory hues of gulkand rani, lotus-petal pink, mogra white and raw mango green.
● Jackets – Silhouettes draw from those seen in Central Asia, worn by travelers and nomadic tribes, reflecting a unique shared aesthetic of Asia. Quilted textiles with kantha stitch, Varanasi silk brocade and mashru textiles appear in versatile outerwear that speaks of travel and tradition.
Event details
Dates: October 3rd & 4, 2025
Time: 11am – 8pm
Venue: Good Earth Chahar Bagh, Shop #18, B1 Mall, Al Barsha 1
