Eid Scents: How oud-rich summer scents are becoming a curated ‘Fragrance Wardrobe’

“As Eid Al Adha coincides with summer, we see a shift towards richer yet balanced fragrances offering depth and longevity without heaviness,” says Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO of Shaikh Saeed Perfumes. “Notes like refined oud, soft amber, saffron and modern gourmands such as vanilla and pistachio are trending, now crafted in lighter and more diffusive styles.”

Shaikh says consumers remain drawn to oriental fragrance profiles during Eid, though they now expect greater versatility and comfort from evening scents. He points to the company’s Dubai Avenue collection as an example of fragrances balancing freshness with warm elegance for the season.