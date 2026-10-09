Dubai Cafeteria to Red Sea Sunset: A love story brewed over chai

That sense of constancy became the foundation of their relationship. Simran, who has worked in real estate since she was 16, now runs the business with her mother. Karan owns a trading business alongside other ventures, while his family operates prominent supermarket chains in the UAE. Within about two years of being together, she knew he was the person she would marry. “This is my person,” she says. “Over the nine years we have been through an entire life together.”