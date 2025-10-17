Diwali Delights: Office festivities bring chaos and cheer

On the other end of the spectrum is one of my favourite colleagues, the office introvert. Brilliant at what he does, but the mere idea of “activities” sends him into hiding. He doesn’t just skip the games; he skips the whole day. Every year, as soon as the first decoration goes up, he conveniently requests work-from-home. We even tried to prank him once by putting his name down for a dance performance, but he never showed up. Now we half-joke about keeping the celebrations secret so he doesn’t find out and vanish. He’s genuinely missed, though, he’s hilarious when he’s around.