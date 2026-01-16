Change, without the rush: Eat without extremes

“When you tell yourself you’re cutting out carbs or eating only 1200 calories, your body hears a scary message,” she says. The body responds as if it is under threat. Cravings intensify. The brain becomes preoccupied with the very foods being restricted.

January adds another layer of strain. Financial stress after the holidays, disrupted routines, and new work demands all arrive at once. Energy is already low. Willpower is depleted. “There’s nothing left for fighting your cravings,” Palija says.