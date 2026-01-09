The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai unveiled in partnership with Dubai Cares in support of children’s education

Designed exclusively for the venue by Signature Line, The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai becomes the first point of encounter for guests as they arrive, taking the form of both a sculptural artwork and a traditional festive emblem. Rising more than three metres in height, the installation has been crafted from cast resin and composed of approximately 1,500 individually formed leaves, each created separately before being assembled by hand onto a central structure. The result is a form that feels considered and organic, defined as much by its detail as by its scale.