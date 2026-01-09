The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai unveiled in partnership with Dubai Cares in support of children’s education

A sculptural festive installation created in the spirit of giving
This festive season, Bâoli Dubai presents ‘The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai’, a bespoke sculptural installation conceived, commissioned and crafted as both a design statement and a charitable initiative. Installed prominently within the venue and developed in partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, the tree has been produced as a vessel for giving, inviting guests to engage with the season through a refined silent auction. The initiative transforms Bâoli’s festive centrerpiece into an opportunity for meaningful contribution, with proceeds supporting Dubai Cares’ mission of empowering underprivileged children and youth globally with access to quality education.
Designed exclusively for the venue by Signature Line, The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai becomes the first point of encounter for guests as they arrive, taking the form of both a sculptural artwork and a traditional festive emblem. Rising more than three metres in height, the installation has been crafted from cast resin and composed of approximately 1,500 individually formed leaves, each created separately before being assembled by hand onto a central structure. The result is a form that feels considered and organic, defined as much by its detail as by its scale.
The making of the tree is deliberately tactile. Each leaf carries its own subtle variation, introducing depth and a sense of movement across the surface. As the installation comes together, its character unfolds gradually, responding to changes in light and atmosphere, revealing new dimensions from day through to evening.
Assembled in multiple sections, the installation rests on a custom metallic base that anchors the piece within its surroundings. Discreet lighting has been integrated to preserve the purity of the design, allowing the tree to remain visually uninterrupted by cables or visible fixtures, and ensuring that the focus remains firmly on form, texture and presence.
At the core of The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai is an official partnership with Dubai Cares, a philanthropic organization committed to transforming children’s lives and empowering communities by removing barriers to education through its impactful global programmes. Through this collaboration, the installation serves as a platform for meaningful engagement, allowing guests to participate in a charitable initiative that extends beyond the venue and into communities around the world.
The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai will be offered through a silent auction, with participation facilitated via a digital platform accessed through QR code, allowing guests to engage privately and at their own pace. Developed with transparency and care, the process includes formal bidder registration, verification measures, and direct fund transfer to Dubai Cares, ensuring a clear and trusted framework throughout. The funds raised will support Dubai Cares’ global education programmes. Interested bidders can participate in the auction by filling in the information at the dedicated form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1i0cUcq-0FbtrU-qUVGZik27ir2Ve3wHTT02wnnTWusQ/edit
