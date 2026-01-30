Hafsa Lodi’s book explores the intersection of faith, love and identity

Dubai-based publisher The Dreamwork Collective has launched a powerful new novel exploring faith, feminism, and identity through the eyes of a young Muslim woman living a life she never planned. Penned by award-winning American-Muslim journalist and author Hafsa Lodi, Turbulence is an introspective work of female fiction that confronts the precarious balance between culture, ambition and family obligation. The book launched with a sold-out session at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on January 22nd and will be released globally on February 8th.



Set across London, New York and an unnamed city in the Middle East, Turbulence follows aspiring documentary-maker Dunya Dawood, whose plans for her future are upended when she falls in love. A decade later, pregnant and travelling to New York, Dunya is upgraded to business class, separating from her husband and young son. Removed from her life of domesticity in the Middle East, she reflects on the personal choices, compromises and relationships that have shaped her trajectory. When a shocking discovery sends her into labour mid-air, Dunya is forced to make an impossible decision that will redefine her faith.



