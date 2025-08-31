A Culinary Journey: Emirati seafood biryani and traditional delights

Season the seafood lightly with salt. Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan. On high heat, sauté the seafood until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

To the same oil, add onions, garlic, curry leaves, turmeric, cinnamon, and cloves. Sauté until the onions turn golden. Add dried lemons, sliced tomatoes, and tomato paste. Cook until the oil begins to separate at the sides of the pan.

Return the seafood to the pan and adjust seasoning. (Keep it slightly salty, as the rice will balance it out.) Add 4½ cups warm water, cover, and simmer for 5–7 minutes.

Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Do not stir. Cover and cook on low heat for 10 minutes, then gently stir once.

When most of the liquid is absorbed, cover the pan with a damp cloth, then place the lid tightly on top. Reduce to very low heat and cook for another 10–12 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest, covered, for 20 minutes.