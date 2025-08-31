GOLD/FOREX
A Culinary Journey: Emirati seafood biryani and traditional delights

Emirati Women’s Day & Onam unite in recipes blending Emirati comfort and Kerala festivity

Emirati Seafood Biryani

Serves: 4–6 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 300 g medium shrimps, cleaned

  • 300 g lobster meat, cleaned and cut into chunks

  • 200 g calamari rings

  • 100 ml oil

  • 3 onions, thinly sliced

  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 6–8 curry leaves

  • 2 tbsp turmeric powder

  • 2 tbsp cinnamon powder

  • A few cloves

  • 3 dried lemons (loomi)

  • 3 tomatoes, sliced

  • 1 tbsp tomato paste

  • 4 cups basmati rice, washed and soaked for 2 hours

  • Coriander, chopped (for garnish)

  • Fried cashews (for garnish)

  • Salt, to taste

Method

  1. Season the seafood lightly with salt. Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan. On high heat, sauté the seafood until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  2. To the same oil, add onions, garlic, curry leaves, turmeric, cinnamon, and cloves. Sauté until the onions turn golden. Add dried lemons, sliced tomatoes, and tomato paste. Cook until the oil begins to separate at the sides of the pan.

  3. Return the seafood to the pan and adjust seasoning. (Keep it slightly salty, as the rice will balance it out.) Add 4½ cups warm water, cover, and simmer for 5–7 minutes.

  4. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Do not stir. Cover and cook on low heat for 10 minutes, then gently stir once.

  5. When most of the liquid is absorbed, cover the pan with a damp cloth, then place the lid tightly on top. Reduce to very low heat and cook for another 10–12 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest, covered, for 20 minutes.

  6. Before serving, gently mix and garnish with chopped coriander and fried cashews.

Bithith

Serves: 10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 500 g stoned dates, plus extra for decoration

  • 500 g roasted plain flour

  • 200 g ghee (clarified butter)

  • 200 g sugar

  • 5 g cardamom powder

  • ½ tsp saffron

  • 100 g almond flakes, plus extra for garnish

  • 100 ml date syrup

Method

  1. Combine the dates with the roasted flour, then add the ghee and knead until a firm dough forms.

  2. Add the sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron. Continue kneading until well incorporated.

  3. Mix in the almond flakes. Shape the dough into lemon-sized balls and press each into a small tin mould, creating a slight depression in the centre.

  4. Unmould, then spoon a little date syrup into the depression and top with a whole date.

  5. Garnish with almond flakes and serve immediately.

Aseeda Bobar

Serves: 10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 kg red pumpkin, peeled and cut into large pieces

  • 4 litres water

  • 60 ml roasted plain flour

  • 45 ml ghee (clarified butter)

  • 300 g sugar

  • 1 tsp saffron, plus extra for garnish

  • 1 tsp ground cardamom

  • 2 tsp rosewater

Method

  1. In a large pot, cook the pumpkin in water until soft (about 25 minutes). Drain and mash well.

  2. Stir in the roasted flour and 20 ml of the ghee. Mix until combined.

  3. Add sugar, saffron, and cardamom. Stir until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Cover and cook over low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  4. Add another 20 ml of ghee along with the rosewater. Cook gently for another 10 minutes.

  5. Transfer to a serving bowl and use the back of a spoon to form a well in the centre.

  6. Warm the remaining ghee and drizzle over the top. Garnish with saffron and serve warm.

Avial

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 drumsticks (moringa pods)

  • 115 g carrots

  • 250 g green gourd (bottle gourd)

  • 115 g yam

  • 115 g raw bananas

  • 115 g string beans

  • 115 g cucumber

  • 1 clove garlic, crushed

  • 20 g green chillies, chopped

  • 1 sprig curry leaves

  • 30 ml coconut oil

  • 150 ml curd (yogurt)

  • 115 g coconut powder

  • 1 tsp turmeric powder

  • 1 tsp cumin powder

  • Salt, to taste

Method

  1. Clean and cut all the vegetables into finger-sized strips.

  2. Heat 1 teaspoon of coconut oil in a deep vessel.

  3. Add the vegetables, green chillies, turmeric powder, garlic, and salt. Cook on medium heat until slightly tender.

  4. In a bowl, mix the coconut powder and cumin powder with the curd. Add this mixture to the vegetables and cook for another 5 minutes.

  5. In a small frying pan, heat the remaining coconut oil and add the curry leaves. Once they splutter, pour this over the vegetables.

  6. Serve hot with rice.

Vermicelli Payasam

A rich, creamy pudding that even the most weight-conscious won’t be able to resist.

Serves: 4–5

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 litre fresh milk

  • 50 g butter

  • 100 g vermicelli

  • 20 g cashew nuts, fried

  • 20 g raisins, fried

  • 200 g sugar

  • 20 g cardamoms, powdered

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot over low heat. Add the vermicelli and fry until golden brown.

  2. In a separate pot, bring the milk to a boil. Pour the hot milk into the fried vermicelli and cook until the vermicelli softens.

  3. Stir in the sugar, then add the fried cashew nuts and raisins.

  4. Sprinkle the powdered cardamoms, mix well, and serve hot.

