A Beachside Proposal: Mia and Conor's intimate love story in Dubai

Their story begins with a few messages that never quite became a relationship. They had spoken occasionally, making contact here and there, without taking the next step towards seeing each other. Then came a night when Mia wore a red dress, and something changed for Conor. “Conor said that from the moment he saw me, he just knew I was his person,” she recalls. He messaged her that evening, and a couple of days later they went on their first date. This time, their conversations led somewhere.