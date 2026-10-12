A Beachside Proposal: Mia and Conor's intimate love story in Dubai

Conor fulfils Mia’s long-held dream of a private, candlelit proposal at One&Only The Palm
Mia had already told Conor what she wanted when he asked her to marry him. She wanted the moment to be just theirs. In Dubai, he gave her exactly that, keeping the proposal a secret until she saw the set-up waiting by the beach.
“I’d always told Conor that whenever he asked me to marry him, I wanted it to be just us - no fuss, no crowds, just the two of us in that moment,” she says. At One&Only on The Palm, with candles waiting by the beach and their song about to play, he gave her exactly that.
Their story begins with a few messages that never quite became a relationship. They had spoken occasionally, making contact here and there, without taking the next step towards seeing each other. Then came a night when Mia wore a red dress, and something changed for Conor. “Conor said that from the moment he saw me, he just knew I was his person,” she recalls. He messaged her that evening, and a couple of days later they went on their first date. This time, their conversations led somewhere.
Mia remembers the ease with which they became a couple. They began to occupy a place in each other’s everyday routines, finding a closeness that grew naturally as their lives became increasingly intertwined. “What started with one message turned into something neither of us could have planned, but both of us were meant to find,” she says.
Conor managed to keep the proposal a secret despite planning date nights and surprising Mia with a hair appointment that day.
The reveal came as they were taken towards the beach. Turning a corner, she saw the set-up waiting for them and understood immediately what Conor had arranged. “Then the candles came into view and our song started playing, and we were both completely overcome with emotion,” Mia says. “The love we felt in that moment is something we’ll remember forever.”
Ankur Bagga from Proposal Dubai and his team helped arrange the proposal, and Mia credits them with making every detail perfect. “A huge thank you to Ankur and his team for making every detail so perfect and giving us a moment that felt completely ours,” she says.
Once they had shared the news with their families, there was officially a wedding to plan. They spent the rest of the night in their private pool with cocktails.
Mia describes them as being “completely in our own little bubble”, enjoying the private celebration she had always wished for. “It was everything I could have wished for and more,” she says. “A night I’ll never forget.”