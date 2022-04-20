Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Turkish mixed grill kebab platter
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 8 to 10
Ingredients:
200 gms cold cut beef, minced
110 gms beef tail fat
400 gms beef back
2 red bell peppers
200 gms chicken breast, cut into small pieces
Salt to taste
2 tbsp red chilli pepper
For the pilaf:
400 gms glass rice (baldo)
2 tbsp margarine or butter
½ cups sunflower seed oil
1 cup brewed tea
2 tbsp salt
4 cups hot water or chicken broth
Method:
- For the pilaf, wash the rice thoroughly and then soak it in water separately, in a bowl mixed with salt. Next, strain the rice and keep it aside for 15 minutes.
- In a thick-bottomed pan, add tea and oil. Add margarine or butter and mix until the oil changes into a slightly brown colour. Add the rice, and mix well.
- Cook the rice on a medium flame for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water or chicken broth. Bring the flame to a low, and slow-cook the rice for about 10 minutes to absorb the flavour. Make sure it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Cook with its lid on for about 10 to 15 minutes.
- While the rice cooks, marinate the meat pieces with red chilli flakes, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Stack the meat pieces on a long steel skewer, with diced tomatoes and bell peppers between the meat. To make this kebab, you can also use any meat of your choice.
- Once your kebabs are stacked on the skewers, it is time to start grilling. Space the skewers out evenly on a barbeque grill and let them cook for about 15 to 20 minutes or until well done. Turn the skewers at regular intervals so that the kebabs are evenly cooked.
- Transfer to a plate, serve with cooked pilaf and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy: Sirdanci Mehmet Restaurant, Dubai
