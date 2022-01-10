Watch: Cook with Gulf News Food – Khubani Ka Meetha
Welcome to Episode 2 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and homecooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com
Khubani ka Meetha
Preparation time: 12 hours
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
250 gms dry apricot (khubani)
2 tbsp sugar
2 tsp fresh cream to serve
Method:
- Soak the dry apricot (khubani) for 12 hours in water - preferably overnight.
- Once tender, rinse the apricots and soak them again in a fresh bowl of water.
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the apricots (with the water), add sugar with a pinch of saffron.
- Let it cook on a medium flame for 25 minutes. The seed must separate itself from the flesh of the apricot while stewing.
- Bring the flame down to a low and remove the seeds. Stir and mash the apricots with a slotted spoon, while it simmers. Make sure you don't add more water as this could result in the khubani being too runny.
- Once cooled, transfer it into a glass bowl and top it with a spoon of chilled fresh cream to enhance its flavour.
- Serve and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy: Rubina Sajan