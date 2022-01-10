Watch: Cook with Gulf News Food – Khubani Ka Meetha

Welcome to Episode 2 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and homecooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com

Khubani ka Meetha

Preparation time: 12 hours

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

250 gms dry apricot (khubani)

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp fresh cream to serve

Method:

  1. Soak the dry apricot (khubani) for 12 hours in water - preferably overnight.
  2. Once tender, rinse the apricots and soak them again in a fresh bowl of water.
  3. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the apricots (with the water), add sugar with a pinch of saffron.
  4. Let it cook on a medium flame for 25 minutes. The seed must separate itself from the flesh of the apricot while stewing.
  5. Bring the flame down to a low and remove the seeds. Stir and mash the apricots with a slotted spoon, while it simmers. Make sure you don't add more water as this could result in the khubani being too runny. 
  6. Once cooled, transfer it into a glass bowl and top it with a spoon of chilled fresh cream to enhance its flavour. 
  7. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy: Rubina Sajan

