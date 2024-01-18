Top food deals in UAE: Explore a variety of dining offers, Chinese New Year specials, in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Chinese New Year, indulge in diverse cuisines, enjoy ladies’ night, refreshing menus and live entertainment. From Brazilian cuisine and Levantine menus to British gastro-pub and more, you’ll satisfy all your cravings. Treat yourself to new restaurants, fine dining and resto-bars this weekend for a well-deserved break.

Chinese New Year

The Year of the Rabbit beckons, and The Stables Dubai invites all the ladies out there to an exclusive and creative celebration this Chinese New Year! Ring in the Lunar New Year and prepare for an evening of ‘Sip and Make Your Own Vision Board’ experience where creativity meets celebration. Women can enjoy three complimentary drinks and relish signature dishes including dynamite shrimps, wagyu roast, grilled tiger prawns, and indulgent desserts such as sticky coffee pudding, dark chocolate mousse tar-tar, and more. Head to the British gastropub located along Sheikh Zayed Road for this special celebration on January 22 from 7 to 9 pm.

Newly opened restaurants

Harbour Bar, has recently opened its doors at Hilton Garden Inn Al Mina, Dubai. It blends the maritime charm of the port and promises an unparalleled experience for both sports enthusiasts and food connoisseurs. It is featuring dishes such as the Harburger trio, which includes the Harburger Beef Burger, the Harburger Pulled Beef Burger and the Chicken Harburger, along with the classic Braised Rib Eye.

Celeste has opened at SO/Uptown Dubai Hotel, bringing a taste of Paris’ Montmartre neighbourhood to Dubai. Opening its doors on Monday, January 22, Celeste hopes to cement itself as one of the city’s chic new nightlife destinations and social hangouts. Guests can expect upscale dining, an innovative cocktail and beverage menu, and global cuisine – with French-inspired canapes available all night. Celeste will also regularly play host to live music acts. It will stay open until 2am.

Celeste has opened at SO/Uptown Dubai Hotel, bringing a taste of Paris’ Montmartre neighbourhood to Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Patty&Bun, the burger sensation from London, is officially launching in Dubai. Set to begin with two cloud kitchen locations in Hessa Street and Mirdif, Patty&Bun will be available via online food delivery apps to allow customers across the city to enjoy its signature burgers and milkshakes, marking its official debut outside the UK. It is known for its aged beef patties, unique smokey mayo, and soft brioche buns.

New menus, refreshing drinks

Sfumato Gastro Atelier located in Downtown Dubai is unveiling its new dinner menu for 2024. Chef recommended dishes include baked artichoke with warm butter for starters, carabineros orzo on lobster bisque and oscietra caviar or filet mignon with truffle potato gratin and escalope foie gras for mains, along with a fruity mango pavlova with coconut sorbet and passion fruit sauce for dessert. Sfumato’s new menu is available throughout the week.

Sfumato Gastro Atelier located in Downtown Dubai is unveiling its new dinner menu for 2024 Image Credit: Supplied

Siraj restaurant in Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, is offering a business lunch from Monday to Friday, from 12noon to 3pm. There’s tabbouleh or fattoush, followed by mutabal, hummus, ouzi spiced rice, kibbeh labaniyeh, tawouk, meat kebab or chicken biryani.

Siraj restaurant in Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, is offering a business lunch from Monday to Friday, from 12noon to 3pm. Image Credit: Supplied

Grapeskin, located in La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, is ringing in the cooler weather with a refreshing menu update, which pairs beverages from Spain, France, and South Africa with cheeses from France, England, and across Europe. Available Friday to Saturday, from 8 to 11pm.

Bombay Borough in DIFC, Dubai, is launching its exclusive fourth anniversary menu that explores a handpicked selection of regional Indian delicacies. It will be available from January 19 to February 11. The dishes on the menu include, Batti Toast – a traditional Rajasthani bread toasted on charcoal, topped with heirloom tomato chokha (relish), fermented chillies and black pepper cream cheese, Bun Parotta Benedict – a progressive spin to the classic egg benedict featuring fluffy Kerala parottas, Rezala Chicken Pot Pie – chicken simmered in fragrant Bengali rezala sauce, nestled within a buttery and flaky pastry crust coated with a special ‘panchphoran’ (Indian five spice blend) masala, and Goan Rissois – shrimp patties golden-fried in breadcrumb-coated pockets and served alongside a homemade spicy mustard dip and fiery chilli chutney.

Bombay Borough in DIFC, Dubai, is launching its exclusive fourth anniversary menu that explores a handpicked selection of regional Indian delicacies. Image Credit: Supplied

Prepare for a pan-Asian culinary adventure with the newly launched Wok-Fried Fusion at Steam Table, at the W in Abu Dhabi. This unique concept combines the flavours and techniques of traditional wok cooking with the smoky goodness of barbecue, serving up a tempting selection of exceptional dishes including Signature Lobster in Black Pepper Sauce, Stir-Fried Beef Lao Gan Ma, and much more. To quench your thirst after all the tantalising flavours, the lavish a la carte menu features an array of beverages, each inspired by the cultural heritage of Southeast Asia. Available every Friday throughout January, from 12:30 to 10:30pm.

Live entertainment

Perched on Level 77 of the renowned Address Beach Resort, Zeta Seventy Seven, features an Asian fusion seafood-inspired menu. Live DJ on Thursdays and Fridays from 7pm onwards and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm onwards. Enjoy signature snack platters paired with unlimited beverages every Monday from 6 to 9pm. Enjoy an Asian-inspired evening every Thursday with an unlimited array of exquisite sushi and rice beverages. Available from 7 to 9pm, each combination is carefully selected by the talented chefs.

Brunch

Your January weekends are a little bit more vibrant and delicious with Li’Brasil’s iconic Brunch Beleza extravaganza. This unique culinary experience combines Brazilian flair with authentic Lebanese culture. Available every Saturday from 5 to 8pm, indulge in a buffet-style spread. Li'Brasil’s after-party will keep the excitement going from 8 to 11pm. Guests can enjoy an enticing buy one get one free offer on selected drinks or indulge in the venue’s culinary delights from a tempting a la carte menu.

Taking place every Saturday from 1 to 4pm, the award-winning B.I.G Brunch at Garage, in Abu Dhabi, is the perfect way to start your weekend right. Expect an array of tempting dishes from oysters, edamame, cumin beef bao buns, salty spice macaroons, and much more.

Ladies’ Night

Fridays are about Sipz & Glam at W Lounge, throughout January, from 6pm to late! Women can purchase one beverage and then enjoy free flowing beverages all night long. To top it off, savour a delightful 20 per cent discount on food – the perfect end-of-week indulgence!

Open 24 hours

Chill out in The Lounge at Address Beach Resort. Open 24 hours every day, The Lounge is the ideal spot to enjoy a hot beverage or a light bite at any time of the day or night. This January, between 3 and 8 pm, The Lounge is elevating your afternoon tea experience to new levels. Guests can enjoy a selection of sweet and savoury delicacies, complemented with signature teas and coffees.