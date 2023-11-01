Taste of Abu Dhabi Food Festival returns on November 10

Taste of Abu Dhabi is back! The highly-anticipated culinary festival returns from November 10 to 12, 2023, at Gateway Park South on Yas Island. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, features 15 of the city's top restaurants, Michelin-starred chefs, live music, a VIP family area, and a dedicated kids' zone. With more than 15,000 visitors expected to attend, including celebrity chefs and hosts, this is an event that should be on your must-do list. Get ready to indulge in a diverse range of mouth-watering dishes and satisfy your taste buds like never before!
Additionally, guests can participate in culinary workshops and BBQ masterclasses hosted by renowned chefs, who will share their expertise, techniques, and insights. Founded by Taste Festivals, a global brand that originated with the London edition in 2004, the event has since grown to 15 cities, including Abu Dhabi. With exciting updates on VIP offerings throughout the weekend, the Taste of Abu Dhabi food festival is an event that promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to food enthusiasts and festival-goers alike.
Here are the latest details:
1. Aldar joins as Taste VIP Lounge Partner: Abu Dhabi's real estate developer, Aldar, has joined Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official VIP Lounge sponsor. It features an oasis garden filled with plush seating and exclusive beverage offerings.
2. RAW Coffee elevates Taster and VIP Ticket Offerings: RAW Coffee, the pioneering specialty coffee roasting company in the Middle East is joining Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official coffee sponsor. Guests can expect a menu of RAW Coffee speciality drinks, plus experiential activations, photo opportunities and more. Plus, all Taster Package and VIP package holders will be able to use 1 of their allocated drink vouchers on any RAW Coffee beverage at Taste of Abu Dhabi.
3. Make your Taste VIP Experience last all weekend: For Taste guests looking to extend their VIP experience after the event, Taste organisers recommend to explore Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, where guests can experience world-class hospitality in the most vibrant and spectacular setting. Ideally situated just 9 minutes away from Yas Gateway Park, guests can enjoy a fully equipped Kids' Club, eforea spa, fitness centre, stunning temperature-controlled outdoor pool, and more.
4. Sangka is now the official water sponsor of Taste of Abu Dhabi.
5. Apron Stories Cooking Hub will be hosting kid friendly workshops throughout the weekend! Check the Digital Event guide for full schedule.
Participating restaurants
Here's a list of restaurants participating in the event.
- Almayass
- BB Social Dining
- Dai Pai Dong
- Desert Lotus
- José By Pizarro
- La Carnita
- Marco’s Italian
- Namak
- Oak Room
- Oii restaurant & cafe
- Otoro
- Penelope’s
- The Director’s Club
Kibson's Cooking Challenge
Participants will be guided through a recipe led by professional chefs, with fresh ingredients provided by Kibsons. Once the dishes are ready for tasting, the chef will judge and pick a winner to receive an exciting prize from Kibsons.
BBQ School by DXBBQ
At Taste of Abu Dhabi, BBQ School by DXBBQ is where you can learn from the top pitmasters and master the art of grilling. The BBQ School sessions will be running throughout the weekend.
Noon Food Cook School
At Noon Food Cook School, you can get cooking advice and feedback from culinary experts. Join the weekend sessions to learn new recipes, using fresh ingredients provided by Kibsons. Access is included with all Taste tickets, but spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Chefs
From celebrity chefs to chefs who have worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, the Taste of Abu Dhabi line-up is bringing well-known names to the event.
Here is a list of the chefs, who are part of the food festival:
Shelina Permalloo
Ritu Dalmia
Jenny Morris
John Torode
Lisa Faulkner
Tarek Ibrahim
José Pizarro
Adetoyosi Odufuye
Aysha Al Obeidli
Marco Pierre White
Scott Valentine
Rene Cerda
Sergio Freitas
Francisco Araya
Andrew Dickens
Marcus Routbard
Hattem Mattar
Geraldo Thomazini
Louna Bilal
Sabeen Fareed
Hartono Julianto
Vanessa Bayma
Michelle Tredoux
Leonardo Luza Lillo
Groove to the music
With 2 music pockets in the venue, different genres of tunes will be flowing simultaneously from day to night, from chilled acoustic sets to DJs and more.
Here's the list of music bands.
The International Playboys
DJ Herc
4TheMusic
DJ Superfly
Truly Medley Deeply
Mark Zitti
DJ Big Rossi
JD Battle of the Bands winner
Getting there:
Hosted for the first time at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, guests will be at the heart of Yas Island's hub of entertainment, leisure and more!
Parking around the park will be limited and guests are encouraged to take public transport.
Taste's official Mobility Partner, Careem, have arranged an exclusive offer for Taste-goers to ensure a smooth journey.
Guests can use code TOAD to enjoy 15 per cent off 6 rides.
*Max discount: AED15 per ride
Paying with ease
Guests can enjoy an easy purchasing experience at the Taste Box Office with ADCB as our Box Office Partner. All tickets will be available on the day.
Need cash? You can find ADCB ATMs located throughout the venue for your convenience.
Packages:
General Admission
Includes: One day entry to the event and exclusive Taste workshops.
Kids under 12 years old do not require a ticket to attend Taste of Abu Dhabi.
Taster Package
Includes: One day entry to the event, two food vouchers, two drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.
*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.
VIP Package
Includes: One day entry to the event, three food vouchers, three drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and exclusive Taste workshops.
*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.
Sunday Brunch Package
Includes: One day entry to the event, five food vouchers, five drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.
*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.
Ticket prices:
The advanced ticket offer will expire on Thursday, November 9 at midnight, so make sure to take advantage of it before it's too late.
Buy today to save on the door ticket prices and skip the box office queues.
General Admission: AED 75
*children under 12 go free
Taster Package: AED 180
VIP Package: AED 280
Sunday Brunch Package: AED 360
On-the-Door Ticket Prices:
General Admission: AED 85
Taster Package: AED 195
VIP Package: AED 295
Sunday Brunch Package: AED 390
Guests are encouraged to check the digital guidebook at the event for all key event information at your fingertips, including schedules, cooking workshop registration and more.
Guidebook can be found here http://gogui.de/dv6ori7
Guests can also visit the event website for full details: https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com/
Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/88253/taste-of-abu-dhabi