This twist to a paper thin bread basket is great starter for any meal

As the name evolves from a typical Indian background, Ulta Punjab signifies a simplistic yet a modern culinary twist to a paper thin bread. This dish is basically a crispy Lavash basket thrown in with some chaat and cheese flavours and is best served as an accompaniment to most charcoal fare. Ulta Punjab is a hot seller at Hitchki and it easily fits in the gap “I am super hungry” to “now I can wait for my food”.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Ingredients:

Refined flour - 1kg

Salt - 20gm

Sugar - 10gm

Ripe banana - 2

Refined oil - 40ml

Milk - 100ml

Water - 250ml

Nylon sev - 50gm

Amul butter - 25gm

Coriander (chopped) - 10gm

Chat masala - 5gm

Deggi chilli powder - 5gm

Amul cheese - 25 gm

Method:

1.Pass the refined flour through a sieve

2. Add salt, refined oil to maida.

3. Grind banana and milk together.

4. Pour the banana mixture along with water in maida.

5. Make smooth dough and cover it with wet duster.

6. Rest for 15 minutes.

7. Now make small rounds of dough of 200 gram balls out of the dough.

8. Roll out the dough and use the thick dome roomali pan to cook.

9. If you do not have a roomali pan. Take a half sphere shaped pot and upturn it over a range and keep it on a slow flame.

10. Make sure you cook it evenly and keep turning it to cook evenly.

11. Brush the roomali all around with butter.

12. Sprinkle chat masala, deggi chilli powder, coriander chopped and cheese on it.

13. Now it is ready to be served.