Method

1. Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together with a spoon, except the chocolate glaze and oat milk.

2. Place the mixture in a mould, ideally rectangular, flattening it well so that it is compact.

3. Put the chocolate and oat milk in a saucepan or bowl that can be heated and melt until the chocolate is runny.

4. Remove the nougat from the pan and place over a wire rack to pour the chocolate mixture over it, making sure it also runs down the sides.

5. Decorate with more nuts and fruits. You can also top it off with a sprinkling of grated coconut.