Hitchki evolved many years back and is famous for fusing Indian cuisine with with other types of cuisine, bringing a sense of nostalgia to authentic, lip smacking Indian food. Since launching in Dubai, Hitchki has been adapting provencal flavours of the Mille East to its dishes, with the Pind Da Hummus being one of those exciting creations. The Pind Da Hummus is a falafel popsicle in a secret recipe based hummus served with homemade pita puffs. It is mouthwatering, fun and undoubtedly tasty.
HOW TO MAKE IT
Ingredients for hummus
- Boiled vhickpeas - 600gm
- Tahini - 150gm
- Ice - 150gm
- Olive oil - 100gm
- Salt - 17gm
- Garlic - 15gm
Ingredients for falafel -
- Soaked chickpeas - 200gm
- Parsley - 30gm
- Onion - 20gm
- Sesame - 4gm
- Salt - 5gm
- Pepper - 14gm
- Green chilly - 10gm
- Cumin powder - 6gm
Ingredients for assembly -
- Hummus - 200gm
- Oil - For frying
- Zaatar - 8gm
- Sumac - 3gm
- Pine nuts - 25gm
- Extra-virgin olive oil - 20gm
Method:
For hummus:
Mix all the ingredients in a blender and blend till you get a smooth paste.
For the falafel:
Mix all the ingredients in a blender and mix till a coarse texture is formed.
For the assembly:
- In a bowl place the hummus and sprinkle the zaatar, sumac and pine nuts. Drizzle the olive oil on top.
- Shape the falafel mixture in the shape of a popsicle and deep fry in a pot of oil for six minutes.
- Place the falafel in the bowl of hummus and serve the dish with pita bread.
— Ajay Thakur is the head chef at Dubai restaurant Hitchki.