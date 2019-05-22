Hitchki evolved many years back and is famous for fusing Indian cuisine with with other types of cuisine, bringing a sense of nostalgia to authentic, lip smacking Indian food. Since launching in Dubai, Hitchki has been adapting provencal flavours of the Mille East to its dishes, with the Pind Da Hummus being one of those exciting creations. The Pind Da Hummus is a falafel popsicle in a secret recipe based hummus served with homemade pita puffs. It is mouthwatering, fun and undoubtedly tasty.