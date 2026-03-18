Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti gets a sujuk and saffron lift

Ingredients
• 1packet Jenan spaghetti
• 150g sujuk sausages
• 250ml fresh cream
• 60g Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
• A few threads of saffron
• Salt and black pepper
• 4-5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
• 1tsp chili flakes
Method
Soak the saffron threads in 2 tbsp lukewarm water.
Prepare the spaghetti as per the packet instructions. Cook until al dente. Reserve one cup of pasta water, then drain.
Remove the casing from the sujuk sausages and cut into chunks. Heat olive oil in a deep pan and brown the sujuk. Once well browned, stir in the cream, season with salt and pepper, and simmer for about 3 minutes. Add the saffron along with its soaking water and cook until the sauce slightly thickens.
Toss the pasta into the sauce, adding a little reserved pasta water if needed to loosen.
Top with grated cheese, chilli flakes, and a drizzle of olive oil.
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