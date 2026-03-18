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Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti gets a sujuk and saffron lift
Food /
Ramadan Bites & Delights
Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti gets a sujuk and saffron lift
Photos & Video: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti gets a sujuk and saffron lift

Toss spaghetti with sujuk and saffron cream to create a showstopping dish

Last updated:
A Gulf News Report
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Cuisine:Turkish
Cook time:15 minutes
Prep time:20 minutes
Servings:2-3

Ingredients

• 1packet Jenan spaghetti

• 150g sujuk sausages

• 250ml fresh cream

• 60g Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

• A few threads of saffron

• Salt and black pepper

• 4-5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1tsp chili flakes

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Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

  • Soak the saffron threads in 2 tbsp lukewarm water.

  • Prepare the spaghetti as per the packet instructions. Cook until al dente. Reserve one cup of pasta water, then drain.

  • Remove the casing from the sujuk sausages and cut into chunks. Heat olive oil in a deep pan and brown the sujuk. Once well browned, stir in the cream, season with salt and pepper, and simmer for about 3 minutes. Add the saffron along with its soaking water and cook until the sauce slightly thickens.

  • Toss the pasta into the sauce, adding a little reserved pasta water if needed to loosen.

  • Top with grated cheese, chilli flakes, and a drizzle of olive oil.

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