Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti gets a sujuk and saffron lift

Prepare the spaghetti as per the packet instructions. Cook until al dente. Reserve one cup of pasta water, then drain.

Remove the casing from the sujuk sausages and cut into chunks. Heat olive oil in a deep pan and brown the sujuk. Once well browned, stir in the cream, season with salt and pepper, and simmer for about 3 minutes. Add the saffron along with its soaking water and cook until the sauce slightly thickens.