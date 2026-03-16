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Ramadan Bites & Delights: Honey biscuits with homemade gravy to delight your guests
Food /
Ramadan Bites & Delights
Ramadan Bites & Delights: Honey biscuits with homemade gravy to delight your guests
Photos & Video: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Ramadan Bites & Delights: Honey biscuits with homemade gravy to delight your guests

Try laban honey biscuits with creamy gravy, an irresistible treat for iftar or Eid

Last updated:
A Gulf News Report
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Cuisine:International
Cook time:30 minutes
Prep time:30 minutes (plus chilling time)
Servings:3-4

Ingredients

• 20g caster sugar

• 24g baking powder

• 2g baking soda

• 8g salt

• 375g Jenan all purpose flour

• 25g Jenan whole wheat flour

• 195g unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

• 150g laban

• 160g whipping cream (35%)

For the honey glaze

• 113g unsalted butter

• 3 tbsp honey

• 15g light brown sugar

• 4g salt

Sesame seeds, for sprinkling

Milk, for brushing

For the homemade gravy

• 144g unsalted butter

• 65g cup all purpose flour

• 4 cups chicken stock, cold or more, if needed

• 72g cup heavy cream

• White pepper, salt, and cayenne (optional)

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Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

  • To make the biscuits, preheat the oven to 200°C. Combine all the dry ingredients.

  • In a chilled mixing bowl, place the flour mixture. Add the chilled cubed butter and beat with the paddle attachment at medium speed until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.

  • Next, mix all the liquid ingredients. Pour in the mixture and mix on very low speed until the dough just comes together. Turn it onto a floured surface and let it rest for 5 minutes.

  • Fold the dough five times, then roughly cut it. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

  • Bake until light golden brown, about 15–20 minutes.

  • For the honey glaze, combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until the sugar melts and the mixture becomes smooth.

  • Once the biscuits are baked, brush them immediately with the honey-butter mixture.

  • For the homemade gravy, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Gradually whisk in the flour, reduce the heat to low, and cook, stirring, until the roux turns golden and smells like a baked pie crust, about 10–12 minutes.

  • Whisk in about 2 cups of cold stock, a little at a time, stirring to remove any lumps. Add the remaining 2 cups of stock.

  • Cook, stirring occasionally, until the gravy is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10–15 minutes.

  • Stir in the heavy cream and season with salt, white pepper, and cayenne (optional). Taste; if the gravy still tastes starchy, let it simmer a little longer, adding more cold stock if needed.

  • Pour over the biscuits and serve hot.

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