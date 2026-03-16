Ramadan Bites & Delights: Honey biscuits with homemade gravy to delight your guests

Ingredients
• 20g caster sugar
• 24g baking powder
• 2g baking soda
• 8g salt
• 375g Jenan all purpose flour
• 25g Jenan whole wheat flour
• 195g unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
• 150g laban
• 160g whipping cream (35%)
For the honey glaze
• 113g unsalted butter
• 3 tbsp honey
• 15g light brown sugar
• 4g salt
Sesame seeds, for sprinkling
Milk, for brushing
For the homemade gravy
• 144g unsalted butter
• 65g cup all purpose flour
• 4 cups chicken stock, cold or more, if needed
• 72g cup heavy cream
• White pepper, salt, and cayenne (optional)
Method
To make the biscuits, preheat the oven to 200°C. Combine all the dry ingredients.
In a chilled mixing bowl, place the flour mixture. Add the chilled cubed butter and beat with the paddle attachment at medium speed until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.
Next, mix all the liquid ingredients. Pour in the mixture and mix on very low speed until the dough just comes together. Turn it onto a floured surface and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Fold the dough five times, then roughly cut it. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake until light golden brown, about 15–20 minutes.
For the honey glaze, combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until the sugar melts and the mixture becomes smooth.
Once the biscuits are baked, brush them immediately with the honey-butter mixture.
For the homemade gravy, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Gradually whisk in the flour, reduce the heat to low, and cook, stirring, until the roux turns golden and smells like a baked pie crust, about 10–12 minutes.
Whisk in about 2 cups of cold stock, a little at a time, stirring to remove any lumps. Add the remaining 2 cups of stock.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until the gravy is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10–15 minutes.
Stir in the heavy cream and season with salt, white pepper, and cayenne (optional). Taste; if the gravy still tastes starchy, let it simmer a little longer, adding more cold stock if needed.
Pour over the biscuits and serve hot.
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