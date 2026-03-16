Ramadan Bites & Delights: Honey biscuits with homemade gravy to delight your guests

To make the biscuits, preheat the oven to 200°C. Combine all the dry ingredients.

In a chilled mixing bowl, place the flour mixture. Add the chilled cubed butter and beat with the paddle attachment at medium speed until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.

Next, mix all the liquid ingredients. Pour in the mixture and mix on very low speed until the dough just comes together. Turn it onto a floured surface and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Fold the dough five times, then roughly cut it. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake until light golden brown, about 15–20 minutes.

For the honey glaze, combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until the sugar melts and the mixture becomes smooth.

Once the biscuits are baked, brush them immediately with the honey-butter mixture.

For the homemade gravy, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Gradually whisk in the flour, reduce the heat to low, and cook, stirring, until the roux turns golden and smells like a baked pie crust, about 10–12 minutes.

Whisk in about 2 cups of cold stock, a little at a time, stirring to remove any lumps. Add the remaining 2 cups of stock.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the gravy is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10–15 minutes.

Stir in the heavy cream and season with salt, white pepper, and cayenne (optional). Taste; if the gravy still tastes starchy, let it simmer a little longer, adding more cold stock if needed.