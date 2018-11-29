For dinner we headed to a vibrant and pretty-looking restaurant called Punjabi Village. Punjabi Village is set against the backdrop of a typical Punjabi village setting, also called a Dhaba. You will find authentic Punjabi food here, like Sarson ka Saag - a vegetarian dish made from mustard green and spices like garam masala, ginger and garlic, served with a special flat bread called makki di roti made from corn. Another famous Punjabi dish Butter Chicken is a major hit with visitors at the village. The seating is on a 'charpai', or 'charpoy' - a traditional Indian woven bed! If you know the comfy way you could sink into a seat, that's what you get on a charpai - a major treat after walking through Global Village. The ambience is upbeat to say the least.