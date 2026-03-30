Grill & Thrill: Impress your guests with succulent lamb shawarma

Cut the lamb leg or shoulder into thin slices and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine yogurt, olive oil, vinegar or lemon juice, garlic paste, shawarma spice mix, cumin, paprika, coriander, cinnamon, allspice, black pepper, salt, and turmeric (if using). Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

Add the lamb slices to the marinade, tossing thoroughly to coat each piece. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight for maximum flavour.

Preheat the oven to 160-170°C (or prepare a rotisserie if available). In an oven-safe tray, layer the marinated lamb with sliced onions, or tightly stack on a skewer.

Cover the tray with foil and slow-cook for 3-4 hours, until the lamb is tender and infused with the flavours.

For the final browning, remove the foil and increase the oven temperature to 220°C. Roast for an additional 10–15 minutes until the edges are lightly crisp and caramelised.

Remove from the oven and let the lamb rest for 10 minutes.