Grill & Thrill: Impress your guests with succulent lamb shawarma

Ingredients
• 1kg lamb leg or shoulder
• 4 tbsp yogurt
• 3 tbsp olive oil
• 3 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice
• 1 tbsp garlic paste
• 1 tbsp shawarma spice mix
• 1 tsp cumin powder
• 1 tsp paprika powder
• ½ tsp coriander powder
• ½ tsp cinnamon powder
• ½ tsp allspice powder
• ½ tsp black pepper powder
• 1 tsp salt
• ½ tsp turmeric (optional)
• 1 large onion (sliced)
Method
Cut the lamb leg or shoulder into thin slices and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine yogurt, olive oil, vinegar or lemon juice, garlic paste, shawarma spice mix, cumin, paprika, coriander, cinnamon, allspice, black pepper, salt, and turmeric (if using). Mix well to form a smooth marinade.
Add the lamb slices to the marinade, tossing thoroughly to coat each piece. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight for maximum flavour.
Preheat the oven to 160-170°C (or prepare a rotisserie if available). In an oven-safe tray, layer the marinated lamb with sliced onions, or tightly stack on a skewer.
Cover the tray with foil and slow-cook for 3-4 hours, until the lamb is tender and infused with the flavours.
For the final browning, remove the foil and increase the oven temperature to 220°C. Roast for an additional 10–15 minutes until the edges are lightly crisp and caramelised.
Remove from the oven and let the lamb rest for 10 minutes.
Slice thinly and serve hot on pita breads with your choice of accompaniments.
Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience.
Tell us more about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com