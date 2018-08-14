Manzil Downtown

Need a quick bite at lunchtime? Head to Manzil Downtown for a brisk meal in the afternoon, perfect for a business meeting or casual catch-up with friends or work colleagues. Tuck in to a lentil soup to start, followed by a fattoush salad. For the main course, you can choose from a grilled salmon fillet, grilled chicken breast or the Manzil favourite, lamb kofta kebab.

Location: Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh79 per person

Timings: Sunday to Thursday available from 12pm to 4pm

Sumo Sushi

Sumo Sushi and Bento has introduced a limited time offer that changes every two months along with a roll of the month. This August, the dishes include a Slammin’ Salmon roll of the month, made with brown rice filled with salmon, avocado, and crabstick for Dh57. The hot dish on offer is the Pomodoro Fried Rice, which is made with sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, and chicken for Dh37 and their Dew Delight Honey Dew drink, which is melon blended with lime juice and mint for a refreshing summer concoction at Dh21.

Locations: Media City, Town Centre Al Garhoud, Health Care City, JLT, Al Murooj, Motor City, Masdar City, Al Qasba.

Cost: Various

Timings: All day

Baker & Spice

The organic eatery has added fresh flavours and new dishes to their menu. Their featured dishes embrace the warmer climate by using seasonal ingredients that will help cool you down in the summer, and of course, it’s all wholesome and organic. In addition to a selection of refreshing beverages such as such as watermelon and mango mocktail and mango and passion fruit lassi, they also have new flavours like a classic beef stroganoff, lamb and smoked aubergine koftah and a Turkish tomato salad. Head down there today.

Locations: Souk Al Bahar, Souk Al Manzil, Town Centre Jumeirah, Gold & Diamond Park, Marina Promenade

Cost: Various

Timings All day

Burger and Lobster

During August, Burger & Lobster are celebrating the middle of the week, Tuesdays, with a bottomless serving of crispy home-made French fries. Fries are the greatest companions to burgers, lobsters and of course, to life! Ditch the exercise and enjoy the extra fries. Just make sure you order a dish that comes with fries to enjoy this offer.

Location: Burj Daman Building, 312 Al Sa’ada St

Cost: Burgers starts at Dh59

Timings: Every Tuesday in August from 12pm to 12am