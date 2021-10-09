Dubai: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the UAE on Saturday morning on a two-day visit.
During his stay, President Alvi will officially inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. He is meeting leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons in Dubai on Saturday.
President Alvi was received by UAE’s Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood, at the Al Maktoum International Airport where he arrived on special presidential flight. His wife Samina Alvi also accompanied the president. Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood are part of the president’s entourage. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.
Pakistan Pavilion will remain closed to general publich from 4pm to 9pm durign the President Alvi's visit to the venue.
President Alvi will be the chief guest at an event on ‘Roshan Digital Account and Roshan Apna Ghar’, the initiatives launched by the government to facilitate the expatriates. The event is being organised by the State Bank of Pakistan in cooperation with Dubai-based partner. President Alvi also coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.