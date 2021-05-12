The Opportunity Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Danish Government has confirmed its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. The government is partnering with the Danish Business Council for the six-month-long global gathering.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020, received the confirmation of the country’s participation from Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin, who has been appointed Commissioner General for Denmark at Expo 2020. The news came in at the end of last week’s International Participants Meeting (IPM) in Dubai.

The Danish Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, features an 18-metre-tall observation tower. The pavilion superstructure is now complete and the full fit-out is expected to be completed by the end of July. It will host several high-profile Danish companies, including globally recognised mobility experts such as DSV and Maersk, alongside Rockwool and Ege.

The Denmark Pavilion will highlight the country’s export and investment potential alongside the strength of its relationship with the UAE, during a six-month global gathering that will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of visitors from across the planet.

With less than five months left until the World Expo opens its doors, businesses and organisations from across Denmark are being encouraged to take part to share with the world the best the country has to offer, as Expo 2020 commits to bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges. Close to 1,000 Danish SMEs are expected to participate.