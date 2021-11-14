Singer-songwriter will take to the Expo Jubilee Stage on November 17

Atif Aslam Image Credit: Supplied

Brace yourself fans as Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor Atif Aslam will headline a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 17

Aslam will take to Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9pm on the night, bringing a mix of his biggest hits from Pakistan, Bollywood and Coke Studio performances. Hopefully, UAE audiences will also get to see the artist perform his smash hit ‘Ajnabi’.

In an interview with Gulf News last month, Aslam revealed that ‘Ajnabi’ was a milestone of sorts in his journey towards reinventing himself, even as he discussed future plans.

“For me music is now about exploring new genres. In the beginning, it was about putting my guts out there, then it was about getting accolades and sustaining it, but now it’s about inventing new genres,” he said.

Last year, he won over his fans when he recited ‘Azaan’ (the Islamic call to prayer) amid the pandemic. He followed it up with ‘Asma-ul-Hasana,’ which was produced by composer Xulfi for music series Coke Studio. As of this week, his rendition of ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ for Coke Studio’s season 8 has crossed 330 million views on YouTube.

Even as he returns to acting with ‘Sang e Mah’, Aslam said music will always remain his first love.

Visitors to Expo will be able to catch the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those who want to attend the concert should get there early as entry is on first come first serve basis.