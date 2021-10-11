Expo 2020 ticket to include access to the gig, which is based on first come, first serve

Arab superstar Amr Diab will headline a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark Egypt’s National Day on October 30.

The singing sensation will take to the Jubilee Park stage at the venue in a concert that has been organised by PepsiCo, for which he is a brand ambassador.

Diab is a powerhouse in the Arab world, often finding himself on the Forbes power list and amongst the richest entertainers in the region. The industry veteran even emerged as last year’s most-streamed Arab singer in MENA across Anghami, Deezer and Spotify.

Starting out in 1983, when he first burst on to the scene with the album ‘Ya Tareeq’ at aged 22, Diab has gone on to release 36 albums and set a Guinness World Record as well in 2016 for the most World Music Awards wins for Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist.

His ‘Sahran’ album was also the most-streamed new album released in 2020 on Anghami, with more than 68 million streams last year. However, Diab is best known for his monster hit ‘Nour Al Ain’.

Last year, it was also announced that the singer was returning to acting after a 27-year break in a new Arabic Netflix Original series. According to initial reports, the series that has yet to be titled, will be a musical drama.

As the singer returns to Dubai, organisers stated that his music transcended cultures. “We are excited to unite audiences from around the world through the love of music and bring our unique sense of fun to Expo 2020 Dubai by welcoming people to experience the beauty and diversity of the region’s talent and culture. We are also proud partners of the Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and celebrating the Egyptian National Day with the Egyptian icon Amr Diab is a testimony to the strong art and pop culture history and future that Egypt holds,” said Mustafa Shamseldin, Senior VP and CMO – PepsiCo, AMESA, in a statement.