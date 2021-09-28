Dubai: Dubai Police have officially launched an interactive game ‘EXPO 2020 Adventures’ in line with the world’s greatest show.
EXPO 2020 Adventures was developed by Emirati national cadres at the Virtual Technology Centre in Dubai Police, in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and a number of educational and social entities.
According to Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, the game was developed in keeping with to the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, to step up the force’s efforts towards supporting the historical event in the region and enhancing local and global awareness of educational, entertainment, commercial and cultural facilities at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The awareness-raising games developed by Dubai Police have been very popular. Their total downloads have exceeded 33.7 million across various electronic gaming platforms.
Brig Al Razooqi pointed out that EXPO 2020 Adventures would help players learn about Expo wonders by taking challenges and solving puzzles.
“They can also engage in mesmerising spacecraft races and virtually visit the Dubai Police Smart Police Station (SPS),” said Brig Al Razooqi.
The game is available in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Chinese. People can download the game from iOS and Android stores.