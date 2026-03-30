XO, Kitty leads Anna Cathcart and Sangheon Lee tease ‘endgame’ romance and breakup drama in Season 3

XO Kitty Season 3 will release on April 2
This time, going by the Netflix promotions, the ‘endgame’ of the bubbly Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) and Minho Moon (Sangheon Lee) seems confirmed, and the two have spilled details on what you can expect from Season 3.
For context, the ‘Mooncovey’ slow burn has been waiting to happen since Season 1, with Minho expressing his feelings for Kitty on the plane in the finale. She doesn't quite know how to respond, and he feels rejected, yet, remains a close friend through all her heartbreak and chaos in Season 2. In the Season 2 finale, Kitty finally admits what the rest of us knew all along: she has feelings for Minho too. Now, it’s a simple matter of the two… you know, actually being a couple.
In Season 2, Kitty decides to join Minho for his family’s summer tour, and going by the trailer, that might come with a couple of hiccups. So far, fans have ascertained: they do manage to become a couple, but there will be the usual tropes of miscommunication, yearning, a breakup, and the hope of a reconciliation in the finale. (Well, if it doesn’t happen, the fans are going to riot for sure this time.)
In a new interview with Pay or Wait, leads Cathcart and Lee gave some serious spoilers for the show. Cathcart explains that one of the biggest plot points is that Minho is Eunice’s manager (if you remember, she won his father’s contest in the previous season), and this causes Kitty’s insecurities to flare up in Season 3. Apparently, Minho, in order to not upset her, doesn’t quite communicate clearly that he also needs to help Eunice, leading into a meltdown.
Cathcart explained the ‘advice’ she would like to give Minho: “He always means well, but I do think that him being sometimes not being super honest and doing things ‘this will stress her out’, would just have solved so many issues. That was a very big turning point in the season, and it snowballed into accusations,” she said, explaining that Minho just needs to be clear in communication.
Minho, on the other hand, was pragmatic. “Chill,” he says, explaining that Kitty also needs to realise that she is jumping to conclusions and to think things through.
XO Kitty Season 3 drops on Thursday, April 2.