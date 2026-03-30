XO, Kitty leads Anna Cathcart and Sangheon Lee tease ‘endgame’ romance and breakup drama in Season 3

For context, the ‘Mooncovey’ slow burn has been waiting to happen since Season 1, with Minho expressing his feelings for Kitty on the plane in the finale. She doesn't quite know how to respond, and he feels rejected, yet, remains a close friend through all her heartbreak and chaos in Season 2. In the Season 2 finale, Kitty finally admits what the rest of us knew all along: she has feelings for Minho too. Now, it’s a simple matter of the two… you know, actually being a couple.