XG flips the script: Bold new name, fearless identity, and their core unleashed
Dubai: Japanese global girl group, based in Korea, XG has entered a new chapter.
On January 12, the seven-member act announced a redefinition of its group name, revealing that XG will now stand for Xtraordinary Genes instead of its original meaning, Xtraordinary Girls. The announcement was shared across the group’s official social media platforms, marking a symbolic shift in identity as the members step in to prepare for their most ambitious era yet.
According to the group, the word genes reflects what lies at their foundation: An innate sense of creativity, resilience and a drive to build culture on their own terms. It represents a return to origin, not in form, but in essence and a commitment to growth without being confined by convention.
Since their debut, XG made up of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya and Cocona, have built a global following through genre-blending music, bold visuals and performances that challenge traditional pop frameworks. The redefinition of their name signals evolution rather than reinvention, emphasizing on the idea that identity can expand while remaining authentic.
The shift also follows an emotional moment shared by member Cocona late last year, when they publicly opened up about being nonbinary in a birthday message to fans. While the group has not framed the name change as a single-issue decision, the away from Girls to Genes reflects a broader, more inclusive understanding of selfhood.
XG’s new era officially launches with the release of their first full-length album, THE CORE, on January 23 and the album will be followed by XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE, set to kick off in February.
After a landmark year in 2025, that included a Coachella performance, a world tour reaching Tokyo Dome, and continued global chart success, XG has firmly established their international presence.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
