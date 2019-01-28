WOW, a production featuring 30 acrobats, aerialists, dancers and performing artists, will land in Dubai for a six-week run starting on February 11 and ending on March 25. The global spectacle will take place at The Rotunda, a new entertainment destination within Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.
At 90 minutes long, the family-friendly show features multimedia, 3D projections, holograms and gravity-defying stunts.
It debuted in North America in Las Vegas in 2017, and has been seen by more than two million people worldwide.
“After a successful Las Vegas Run of ‘WOW’, we are excited to bring the show to The Rotunda,” said Vincent McGrath, the area general manager at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai. “Families from the UAE and across the GCC should get ready to be mesmerized by the shows visual elements, effects and the athletic abilities of the cast.”
Tickets, available online, start from Dh100.