Those looking for a reason to laugh amid a pandemic can find some humour in the live performance of multi-lingual comedian Wonho Chung, who will take to the Dubai stage on August 20.
The stand-up comedian, who performs in English and Arabic, will perform a ‘post-quarantine’ set at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.
The family-friendly comedy set, titled ‘Life During Quarantine’ will see Chung treat his audience to a repertoire of anecdotes on social distancing and self-isolation; touching on subjects such as technology, social media, families, and why no parent should name their child Wonho.
Born to South Korean and Vietnamese parents in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and raised in Jordan, Chung is a fluent Arabic speaker, often mixing English and Arabic in his performances.
The comedian’s appearance at Mall of the Emirates will be his first physical performance in over four months.
Tickets are priced at Dh95 and on sale now. Show starts at 8pm.