Lebanese fan booked flights, hotel and visa but could not secure a seat at Riyadh concert
Dubai: A Lebanese woman who jokingly offered to marry anyone who could secure her a ticket to Fadl Shaker's sold-out concert in Riyadh has received an unexpected response from the singer's son, bringing an end to her desperate search for a seat.
The fan, identified in media reports as Nibal Radwan, had already arranged her entire trip to Saudi Arabia, including her visa, flights, hotel accommodation and transport, only to discover that tickets for the long-awaited concert had sold out.
After waiting nearly 14 years for the chance to see the Lebanese singer perform live, she took to Instagram with an unusual proposal: marriage in exchange for a ticket.
Her humorous appeal quickly attracted attention on social media, with users reacting to the lengths she was prepared to go to fulfil her dream.
But the story took an unexpected turn when Mohammed Fadl Shaker, the singer's son, came across her appeal and offered to help.
Responding through Instagram, Mohammed reassured her that he would arrange a ticket.
“Consider it done. Don't break down or get upset. We'd be delighted to have you,” he wrote in Arabic.
Overwhelmed by the response, Radwan expressed her excitement in a brief message, saying: “I can't contain my happiness.”
Sold-out concerts in Riyadh
The incident comes ahead of Shaker's highly anticipated performances at the Abu Bakr Salem Theatre in Riyadh on October 22 and 23, part of the Riyadh Season entertainment programme.
Organisers confirmed that tickets for both concerts had sold out.
Riyadh Season also announced the cancellation of a number of ticket bookings after detecting irregularities in purchasing transactions.
Organisers said affected buyers would receive refunds and that the cancelled tickets would be made available again through official sales channels as part of efforts to combat unauthorised resale.
A return after 14 years
The concerts, titled Awdat Al Ghayeb (Return of the Absent), mark Shaker's return to major live performances after an absence of approximately 14 years.
The singer has maintained a following throughout his years away from the concert stage, with recent releases including Sahhak Al Shawq and Keefak A Fraqi, the latter featuring his son Mohammed.