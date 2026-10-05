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Lebanese singer Fadel Shaker to return to stage in Riyadh after 14-year absence

‘Return of the Absent’ concert on October 22 will mark his first live show since 2012

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Lebanese singer Fadel Shaker is set to return to the stage in Riyadh after 14 years of absence, performing live at Abu Bakr Salem Theatre during Riyadh Season on October 22.
Lebanese singer Fadel Shaker is set to return to the stage in Riyadh after 14 years of absence, performing live at Abu Bakr Salem Theatre during Riyadh Season on October 22.
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Dubai: Lebanese singer Fadel Shaker will return to the concert stage in Riyadh on October 22 after an absence of about 14 years, marking his first live performance before an audience since 2012.

The concert, billed as “Return of the Absent”, will be held at Abu Bakr Salem Theatre as part of the seventh edition of Riyadh Season, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. Tickets will go on sale on October 7.

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Shaker, one of the Arab world’s best-known romantic singers, withdrew from his music career in 2012. His return to live performance follows years away from the stage and comes about three months after Lebanese authorities released him on bail while legal proceedings continued.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced the concert on social media, saying Shaker would meet his audience in Riyadh after a long absence.

Shaker also appeared in a video shared on Alalshikh’s social media account, speaking about preparations for the concert and plans to travel to Riyadh.

The announcement followed a teaser from Alalshikh featuring Shaker’s name alongside an hourglass symbol, fuelling speculation that the singer’s long-awaited return to live performances was imminent.

Shaker had been one of the region’s leading pop singers before leaving the music industry. He was later accused of links to an armed group in Lebanon and faced a series of legal proceedings.

In July, Lebanese authorities released him on bail after questioning him over allegations including membership and financing of an armed group and money laundering.

The Riyadh concert is expected to feature some of Shaker’s best-known songs, including “Ya Ghayeb”, “Ma’oul”, “Law Ala Albi” and “Baya’ Al Qoloub”, alongside more recent releases.

The performance will mark his first direct reunion with a concert audience in more than a decade and formally revive a live career that has been on hold since the summer of 2012.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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