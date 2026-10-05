‘Return of the Absent’ concert on October 22 will mark his first live show since 2012
Dubai: Lebanese singer Fadel Shaker will return to the concert stage in Riyadh on October 22 after an absence of about 14 years, marking his first live performance before an audience since 2012.
The concert, billed as “Return of the Absent”, will be held at Abu Bakr Salem Theatre as part of the seventh edition of Riyadh Season, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. Tickets will go on sale on October 7.
Shaker, one of the Arab world’s best-known romantic singers, withdrew from his music career in 2012. His return to live performance follows years away from the stage and comes about three months after Lebanese authorities released him on bail while legal proceedings continued.
Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced the concert on social media, saying Shaker would meet his audience in Riyadh after a long absence.
Shaker also appeared in a video shared on Alalshikh’s social media account, speaking about preparations for the concert and plans to travel to Riyadh.
The announcement followed a teaser from Alalshikh featuring Shaker’s name alongside an hourglass symbol, fuelling speculation that the singer’s long-awaited return to live performances was imminent.
Shaker had been one of the region’s leading pop singers before leaving the music industry. He was later accused of links to an armed group in Lebanon and faced a series of legal proceedings.
In July, Lebanese authorities released him on bail after questioning him over allegations including membership and financing of an armed group and money laundering.
The Riyadh concert is expected to feature some of Shaker’s best-known songs, including “Ya Ghayeb”, “Ma’oul”, “Law Ala Albi” and “Baya’ Al Qoloub”, alongside more recent releases.
The performance will mark his first direct reunion with a concert audience in more than a decade and formally revive a live career that has been on hold since the summer of 2012.