Pixar animators, anime concerts and cosplay: Four-day guide to SACC 2026 in Sharjah

Concerts, screenings, cosplay, esports at Aljada from October 22 to 25, plus pass prices
Dubai: From a Toy Story screening introduced by the Pixar animators who worked on it to a full orchestra playing Attack on Titan and Ponyo, the Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC) is packing a lot into four days.
The fourth edition, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, runs at Aljada, Sharjah, from Thursday, October 22 to Sunday, October 25. Previously called the Sharjah Animation Conference, it now brings comics into the programme too, with more than 75 speakers, over 40 talks and panels, more than 55 workshops and masterclasses, and three live concerts.
Passes are going fast, and Saturday and Sunday passes have sold out.
Student Pass: Dh85, with Regular Pass benefits. A valid student ID is required.
Regular Pass: Dh135, covering talks, panels, screenings, concerts, the cosplay show and the show floor.
Business Pass: Dh280, adding business networking and a discount on paid workshops.
Premium Pass: Dh3,000, with VIP benefits, three paid workshop seats and reserved concert places.
Day Passes only work on the date printed on them, and all passes are non-transferable and non-refundable. SACC is open to visitors aged 13 and over, while workshops are for adults only.
The Glassworker, Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated feature, screens at 4pm on the Main Stage with director Usman Riaz in attendance. Toy Story follows at 6.30pm, introduced by Andrew Gordon and Doug Sweetland.
Earlier in the day, Sweetland appears alongside Jehan Al Nasser in How Buzz Spoke Arabic. Hands-on sessions include voice acting with Tala Tourgane and chibi manga with Emirati artist Asmaa Al Remeithi.
When: Thursday, October 22, 9pm
Where: Main Stage, Aljada, Sharjah
Price: Included with all SACC passes
An Odyssey Through Iconic Film Scores covers Superman, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, E.T., Pirates of the Caribbean, Mission: Impossible, The Greatest Showman and La La Land.
There's no concert on Friday, but the daytime line-up is full. Disney veteran Robb Pratt teaches traditional 2D animation, special effects artist Theodore Salisbury leads Making Monsters, and Polygon Pictures CEO Shuzo Shiota looks back on the Japanese studio's 40-plus years.
On the Main Stage, Warner Bros.' Arabic animated series Adventure Time: Side Quests screens at 2pm, followed by The Making of The Glassworker at 3.45pm. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate matches start at 3.30pm.
The SACC26 Cosplay Competition carries Dh25,000 in prizes, including Dh4,500 for the solo winner and Dh6,500 for the winning duo. Registration is closed, but anyone with a pass can watch.
Stunt performer Lauren Mary Kim and PeiPei Yuan run The Art of Lightsaber Dueling, and actor and movement coach Terry Notary leads Creature Performance and Motion Capture.
Short films from NEMO Academy (12.15pm), the Annecy Festival (1.30pm) and SACC26's own artists (7.30pm) screen on the Main Stage, and the EA Sports FC 27 tournament begins at 2.30pm.
When: Saturday, October 24, 9pm
Where: Main Stage, Aljada, Sharjah
Price: Included with all SACC passes
Echoes of Fantasy features music from Grendizer, Attack on Titan, Evangelion, KPop Demon Hunters, Lupin III, Yamato, My Neighbour Totoro and Ponyo.
City of Brass, a short film by Sinai.ai, screens at 3.15pm. At 4.30pm comes the MENA premiere of Walking with Animators, a documentary featuring more than 70 animators, and Monsters, Inc. marks its 25th anniversary at 6pm, introduced by Gordon and Sweetland. Tekken 8 check-in opens at 1pm.
When: Sunday, October 25, 9pm
Where: Main Stage, Aljada, Sharjah
Price: Included with all SACC passes
Once Upon a Disney Night closes the conference with Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Mulan, The Lion King, Tangled, Up, Aladdin, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid and Pocahontas.
New this year are Artist Alley, where regional and local artists sell original work, a TCG Zone with seven trading card vendors, a Dubbing Corner, an Arcade Arena and board game sessions led by Game Masters. Daily Just Dance, F1 Time Trial and Pac-Man challenges also offer prizes.
Most workshops are booked separately through the SACC agenda, and a booking includes full SACC access that day, evening concert included.
Concert entry is first come, first served, with Premium Pass holders keeping reserved places until 10 minutes before the start. The hall is cleared before each concert and leaving means losing your place. If it fills up, the concert plays on screens outside.
Bring your pass QR code and photo ID matching your booking, plus your student ID if you're on a Student Pass. Keep an eye on SACC's social pages for updates.