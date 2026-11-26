Figure reflects cultural contribution, institutional influence and long-term legacy
The UAE Philharmonic Orchestra could reach Dh1 billion in cultural value as it continues to grow, according to its Artistic Director and Chief Conductor, Nicolas Mann.
Speaking in a recent interview on Mira FM, Mann discussed the orchestra's journey, its growing international presence and the role of classical music in strengthening the UAE's cultural identity.
Drawing comparisons with established international institutions such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Mann estimated the UAE Philharmonic's current cultural value at Dh20 million to Dh30 million, with the potential to reach Dh1 billion in the future.
He clarified that the figure does not represent the orchestra's financial assets or revenue but reflects its cultural contribution, institutional influence and long-term legacy.
Founded by Mann and Executive Director Xenia Baknina, with support from BACKART Production (a luxury high-end events company) the UAE Philharmonic began with no initial budget, rehearsing in a tower space provided free of charge.
What started as a small independent initiative has developed into an internationally active orchestra, collaborating with major entertainment companies and renowned artists.
Its performances have included collaborations with World of Hans Zimmer, Warner Bros., A. R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Andrea Bocelli and Il Volo. The orchestra has performed at Dubai Opera, Kuwait's Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre and international venues across Russia and India.
In March 2026, the orchestra participated in the Dubai World Cup. Another milestone came when Mann received the Conductor of the Year award at the BraVo International Music Awards in Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, while the UAE Philharmonic was recognised as the Orchestra of the Future.
Beyond international performances, Mann highlighted the importance of making orchestral music accessible to modern audiences.
The orchestra combines traditional classical compositions with jazz, film music, Arabic melodies and Emirati musical traditions, offering performances that appeal to different generations and cultural backgrounds.
"You have to be the most creative person in the room," Mann said, emphasising the importance of innovation in attracting audiences without compromising artistic standards.
Among its initiatives are the introduction of the Viennese New Year Ball concept to the UAE, interactive concerts allowing audiences to vote on musical selections, and family productions such as Fairytales with Orchestra, designed to introduce children to live classical music.
Mann also acknowledged the operational challenges of managing a professional orchestra, including transporting musicians, instruments and equipment across international venues.
Looking ahead, he sees significant opportunities for the UAE Philharmonic to contribute to Dubai's expanding cultural landscape, support professional musicians and establish a lasting musical institution for future generations.