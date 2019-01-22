Veteran actress Glenn Close, who has yet to win an Oscar, will compete for the seventh time, this year for her lead role in “The Wife.” In the lead actor field, Malek and Cooper will take on Christian Bale, who plays former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice,” Willem Dafoe for playing artist Vincent van Gogh in “At Eternity’s Gate,” and Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book.” “Green Book” about the friendship between a black pianist and his white driver, also won a nod for supporting actor Mahershala Ali.