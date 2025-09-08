Why Sanam Saeed still rules hearts, from Zindagi Gulzar Hai to Main Manto Nahi Hoon

Among Sanam’s many strengths as an actor is her ability to own every character she plays, however big or small. Be it her debut serial Daam (2010), or Zee5’s critically acclaimed web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (2022). Main Manto Nahi Hoon is the latest case in point. This ensemble play, headlined by Humayun Saeed, Sajal Ali, Azaan Sami Khan and Saima Noor, does not feature her in a leading role, yet Sanam is able to leave her mark.