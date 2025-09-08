Why Sanam Saeed still rules hearts, from Zindagi Gulzar Hai to Main Manto Nahi Hoon

Among her many strengths as an actor is her ability to own every character she plays
Sanam Saeed is one Pakistani star-actor you don’t get to see a lot of, on screen as well as on social media. And yet she remains relevant. And that, goes to show why despite multiple reruns on different TV channels and streamers, her 2013 show, Zindagi Gulzar Hai still grabs views.
Among Sanam’s many strengths as an actor is her ability to own every character she plays, however big or small. Be it her debut serial Daam (2010), or Zee5’s critically acclaimed web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (2022). Main Manto Nahi Hoon is the latest case in point. This ensemble play, headlined by Humayun Saeed, Sajal Ali, Azaan Sami Khan and Saima Noor, does not feature her in a leading role, yet Sanam is able to leave her mark.
Her sari-clad, frizzy-haired, crisp-talking university professor Miss Maria has little remarkable about her except, maybe, her affection for her colleague and neighbour Sir Manto (Humayun Saeed) which she is unafraid of showing. As the drama unfolds, her cool confidence acts as an antidote to Sir Manto’s characteristic timidity.
Sanam adds a lot of nuance to Miss Maria’s otherwise flat character, making it look utterly believable.
Sanam’s next few projects should take her stocks soaring higher — chiefly, the Sony Liv series, titled Shandur, where she teams up again with her Zindagi Gulzar Hai costar Fawad Khan; and the Netflix Original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Sameit Lo, said to be the biggest casting bonanza ever seen in the Pakistan entertainment industry.
On the personal front, Sanam recently embraced motherhood. She and Mohib Mirza, also a noted actor, had a baby boy in May this year.
Usman Ghafoor is a writer, special to Gulf News, based in Lahore, Pakistan.
