1 of 8
The power house of talent Mahira Khan took to her Instagram stories on International womens day to share a message that read, “Lets root for each other and watch each other grow.”
Image Credit: Insta
2 of 8
Sanam Saeed, star of the movie ‘Ishrat Made in China’, was clearly looking forward to promotional banners – when she found none at a local Karachi cinema, she lashed out. She was especially peeved because the hall in question belongs to Jamil Baig, the movie’s producer. She wrote: “A little disappointed in Nueplex cinemas for not putting up any of our film posters, especially on Rashid Minhas Road. People will always come to see superhero films. They have a long legacy behind them. Pakistani films need cinemas' support. JB Films, please see to it.” But if she was expecting an apology, Saeed had another thing coming. The team on site hit back, writing, “promotional material is the responsibility of the distributor/producer” and even though the movie has few fans, it’s continuing to keep the show up.
Image Credit: Insta/ sanammody
3 of 8
The skeletons in Sana Javed’s closet are clawing their way out with co-stars and make-up artists speaking up against her ‘rude’ behavior. Days after model Manal Saleem shared her horrible experience of working with Javed, make-up artist Ikram Gohar decided to come forward. He wrote about an upsetting episode. “Now I will just say that @sanajaved.official you are unprofessional and horrible… we are not… you should be ban in this industry, we are very professional and respectful and hard worker people, we all are equal n have respect and I know how to do work and I know how to do makeup because this is my profession and I love my work and I am working in this industry since 12 years, I worked with many big celebrities of Pakistan like @mehwishhayatofficial @thekubism @urwatistic @mahirahkhan and they all are very sweet, humble respectful and professional people, always love to work with them but will never work with you again .(sic)”
Image Credit: Insta/ ikramgoharofficia
4 of 8
The Lahore High Court imposed a fine on Meesha Shafi while rejecting her plea as the counter-case Ali Zafar filed in court continues. reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Shafi – along with Maham Javed, Iffat Omar, Fareeha Ayub, Haseeb Ur Rehman and Syed Faizan Raza – had challenged his assertions that they were trying to malign him. According to Zafar, Shafi had filed a heinous defamatory case against the singer-songwriter when she alleged sexual harassment back in 2018.
Image Credit: Insta/ meesha.shafi
5 of 8
Sanam Baloch is known for metamorphosis – this time around, she’s surprised fans after a hiatus from social media and plenty of weight gain. Fans, say reports, struggled to recognized the ‘Teri Raza’ actor.
Image Credit: Insta/ beyondbeautynatasha
6 of 8
Mehwish Hayat took to social media to raise awareness about an incident that she experienced and that disgusted her. Hayat was at an event when a male fan was taking a picture with her. However, he tried to get closer and attempted to put his arm around her. “Shocked at how much liberty fans sometimes think they can take with artists. Wasn’t aware of this incident but thank you @rehanhumfm for literally having my back. People should learn from you what being a true gentleman is all about,” she said.
Image Credit: insta/ mehwishhayatofficial
7 of 8
Sarmad Khoosat’s social TV show ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ will hit the big screen in Pakistan after a long wait. The movie had faced delays due to its touchy subject matter, but according to the third trailer it has gotten the green light to release in March. The director said: “All the heartache that ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ gave me has somehow restored my faith in the power of art too: the sheer, almost physical power of art to make life imitate it. This announcement, for me, is a very bright light shining at the end of this dark tunnel of a year. I made this film in Pakistan and foremost, for Pakistan, for my people and the misfortune that my people have remained deprived of it weighs quite heavy on my artistic conscience.”
Image Credit: Insta/markhormma
8 of 8
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan are pairing up for an upcoming rom com play ‘Hum Tum’. The duo will make everyone laugh this Ramadan. The divas are winning hearts with their on-screen and off-screen relationship.
Image Credit: Insta/ramshakhanofficial