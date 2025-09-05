Wednesday Season 2 ending explained: Can the Addams Family teen escape the jaws of death?

The Wednesday–Enid friendship is tested through a Freaky Friday–style body swap, forcing them to confront secrets and grudges. Wednesday learns Enid’s boyfriend has been sneaky, and Enid discovers from Capri that she might be an alpha, able to transform at will. Her fear of being trapped in werewolf form pushes her to flee to the Canadian border after helping dig Wednesday out of a grave, but the girls swap back in a touching moment that shifts Wednesday’s premonition: the next death in the Addams family is… impending.