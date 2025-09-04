When will Wednesday Season 3 release? Showrunners hint at most chilling Addams family story yet

Season 2 wrapped up with a rather eerie and frightening finale
Nevermore Academy never makes life easy, and after that bonkers Season 2 finale, fans have one burning question: Is Wednesday coming back for more chaos?
The answer: Absolutely. Netflix has already renewed Wednesday for a third season. So, sharpen those pigtails and polish your poison bottles, here’s everything we know about the next twisted chapter.
If you’re dreading another eternity-long wait, you’re not alone. Season 2 arrived nearly three years after the first, but co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say don’t panic, this time should be quicker. That massive gap wasn’t about artistic brooding; it was because of the writers’ strike and a big production move from Romania to Ireland.
According to Millar, “18 months would be the bare minimum” to get the next season on air. Translation: if filming starts soon, we’re eyeballing 2026 at the earliest — but 2027 isn’t off the table.
The living, the dead, and everyone in between. Expect the central crew — Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Myers (Enid), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), and Joy Sunday (Bianca) — to return. And of course, the rest of the Addams brood: Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Fred Armisen as Fester, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.
The creators have teased this will be the “darkest Addams family chapter yet,” so don’t expect wholesome hugs around the cauldron. Oh, and that last-minute Aunt Ophelia bombshell? Yeah, she’s about to cause serious family drama.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox