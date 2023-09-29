K-pop idol Jungkook just dropped his much-awaited second digital solo ‘3D’ featuring American rapper Jack Harlow.
The song was released on September 29 at 1pm Korean Standard Time (8am in UAE).
The video shared by BTS’ label Hybe on its official YouTube page has garnered nearly 2 million views in less than an hour.
According to a previous official note on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse: “Jungkook’s second solo single, ‘3D (feat. Jack Harlow),’ is a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions.
“Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following ‘Seven (feat. Latto).’ Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style, and adding zest to the song.”
The song follows the July release of his single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The news of the release of 3D was unexpectedly made at Jungkook's Global Citizen Festival performance last week.
It looks like Jungkook is headed for another Billboard hit and pop anthem after ‘Seven’ as fans are loving the new single.
YouTube user @diamondstarlight commented: “The song is already stuck in my head. You're always amazing. Thank you my JK (Jungkook) for the beautiful song…”
And @girlboss_v1bez posted: "... what a masterpiece his tunes be hitting on point so perfectly. It can't get any better. So proud of you JK.”
Recently, two sets of teaser photos shared by BigHit Music ahead of the release went viral on social media. The teaser sets were titled 1D and 2D, referring to the title of the song ‘3D’.